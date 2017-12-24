Iranian lawmakers have approved a double-urgency bill that recognizes Jerusalem al-Quds as the permanent capital of the state of Palestine.

The motion was passed by 187 votes in favor, 15 against and 9 abstentions from a total of 233 MPs present in an open session of the parliament on Sunday.

The measure will be annexed to Article 1 of a legislation that stipulates the Islamic Revolution’s support for the Palestinian nation.

The plan has now been referred to the relative parliamentary commission and will be put on the parliament’s agenda within the next 48 hours.

