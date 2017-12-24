Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, said that his country calls on all Syrian parties to participate in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress scheduled for January in the Russian city of Sochi.

“We call on all the Syrian participants in the Astana and Geneva processes,” Bogdanov told Sputnik on Saturday.

He stressed that the lists of participants in Sochi conference are currently being prepared with taking into account the stances of the guarantor states of the cessation of hostilities agreement (Russia, Iran and Turkey).

“I think a constitutional committee will be formed and enjoy a general mandate from the people, so there will be between 1,500 and 1,700 participants,” Bogdanov said.

The Russian official added that the representatives of the entire people are considered a source of legislation on all issues, including the start of preparation of the constitution, indicating that special working groups will be formed and could meet later in Geneva.

Source: SANA