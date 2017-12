Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Saturday that the Zionist entity is behind all the regional crises, adding that it has always posed a major threat to the whole region.

Sheikh Qassem said that Al-Quds (Jerusalem) must be a priority for the whole Umma, adding that the Palestinians’ fight against the Zionist occupation will protect their basic rights.

Source: Al-Manar Website