Russia sees growing dissatisfaction in some countries with its new role as the main negotiator of the Syrian peace process as well as attempts to destabilize situation in Syria after Russia began the military pullout, special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

Russia is preparing to host a Syrian National Dialogue Congress on January 29-30. Lavrentyev said the international community was welcome to send its representatives but only Syrians would tentatively have the floor.

“We have, of course, noticed such attempts,” he responded to the question about whether the congress faced any attempts of disruption or whether the situation in Syria could be destabilized further after Russia withdraws its main forces.

“Not everyone is happy about Russia leading the process of political settlement but also the fight against ISIL and other terrorist groups in Syria. Not everyone likes that,” presidential envoy said.

“Russia is simply trying to do what is required of any country. We must put our own interests aside and act in the interest of the Syrian people. We are doing our best. Can anyone get in our way? I think not because we are going in the right direction and if the Syrian people decide to back us we’ll see this during the national dialogue congress,” Lavrentyev added.

Moscow sets no time frame for the implementation of decisions made at next month’s Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and sees its launch as the main objective, Alexander Lavrentyev said.

Source: Sputnik