“Citing unnamed sources, Al Watan said the trip was not the first visit by high-level U.S. diplomats and that three similar visits to Damascus have taken place in past years. The newspaper stressed that, during the August visit, the Syrian government refused to discuss kidnapped Americans and sanctions until effective talks on U.S. withdrawal from Syria were underway.”

The Washington Post mentioned that on Friday, the head of Lebanon’s general security directorate, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, met with U.S. hostage envoy Robert O’Brien in Washington, sources said.