Lebanon registered on Sunday 1002 new coronavirus cases and three related deaths, raising the total number of infections to 61949 as authorities ordered 79 towns and villages into a new one-week lockdown.

The Lebanese ministry of public health announced in its report that 10210 PCR tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, adding that the number of cases of recovery from the coronavirus rose to 27962.

The report added that three related deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 520.

In the same context, caretaker Public Works Minister Michel Najjar announced Sunday that he had tested positive for coronavirus, making him the second Lebanese minister to catch the virus since it was first detected in the country in late February.

“I am now in quarantine until I overcome the virus, and I will continue my work as usual through the available technical means,” Najjar said Sunday, according to local media.

Source: Al-Manar Website