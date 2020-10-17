Zionist occupation forces arrest one Palestinian during a protest against the settler project in southern al-Khalil (Hebron) – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Saturday - October 17, 2020
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
Iran Condemns Pakistan Terror Attacks
President Aoun Chairs Meeting for Delegation Negotiating Southern Border Demarcation
More than 10 million coronavirus cases recorded in Latin America, Caribbean: AFP tally
Israeli occupation army reports 1,413 active cases of coronavirus among IOF
NATO Refuses to Commit to Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Sheikh Qassem: Palestinian People Spearheads Resistance on Way of Liberating Al-Quds (Jerusalem)
Documents Reveal Ties between Former Yemeni Government, Zionist Entity
Syria Regrets Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Warns against Turkey’s Blatant Interference
President Aoun Welcomes US Announcement of Framework Agreement to Negotiate Border Demarcation under UN Auspices
Iraqi sources report a rocketry attack on US military base of Al-Harir in Erbil
Zionist occupation forces arrest one Palestinian during a protest against the settler project in southern al-Khalil (Hebron)
4 hours ago
October 17, 2020
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Video Shows Sayyed Nasrallah Announcing Capture of Zionist Colonel Elhanan Tannenbaum 20 Years Ago
As Long as Hezbollah Exists, ‘Israel’ Can Never Reach ‘Peace’ with Lebanon: Zionist Circles
Protesters in Central Beirut throw stones at the security forces during an event marking the first anniversary of October 17 demonstrations
Lebanon Records 1405 Coronavirus Cases with 8 Related Deaths during Past 24 Hours
Armenia President Says Disappointed by Israeli Military Support to Azerbaijan
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..