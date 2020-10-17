The social media websites circulated an email sent by the LAU (Lebanese American University) administration to a group of veiled students which informed them about Mount Lebanon Hospital’s decision to prevent veiled students from attending the orientation session.

In a message full of language errors, LAU told the nursing students that MLH does not let veiled students to attend the orientation sessions, promising them that their clinical experience would not be affected by the decision.

Later on, it was reported that the LAU administration threatened to punish the concerned students because they leaked the email to the social media users who harshly criticized the decision.

Head of academic directorate in the Hezbollah Educational Mobilization Department, Ali Hajj Hasan, vowed to follow up the issue, reassuring via Al-Manar, that none can tamper with the academic situation of the concerned students.

Amal Movement’s Health Department, denounced, in a statement, the LAU-MLH decision, calling on the concerned authorities to take the necessary measures that block its recurrence.

Source: Al-Manar English Website