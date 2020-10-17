The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force Deputy Commander Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh has warned the “criminal US” that Iran will “definitely” avenge the killing of the previous Quds Force chief, General Qasem Suleimani, as well as others killed by American forces.

The commander went on to assure the country’s enemies that the murder of Iranian commanders and troops would not force Tehran to retreat or abandon its goals.

Addressing an event in commemoration of Iranian martyrs, held in the city of Arak on Thursday, IRGC Quds Force deputy commander for coordination warned the “criminal US” that Iran will definitely exact revenge for the assassination of Lt. General Suleimani and his comrades.

The enemies should be mindful that assassinating the commanders and fighters will never force the Islamic Republic to retreat, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh added.

In a meeting with Iraq’s prime minister in July, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States that Iran will definitely reciprocate the assassination of Lt. General Suleimani.

The Leader underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never forget the American assassination of the top commander in Iraq and “it will definitely deal the reciprocal blow to Americans.”

On January 3, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Suleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack — that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] anti-terror group, along with several others — came while General Suleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

Source: Agenceis