The Palestinian prisoner at the Israeli jails, Maher Al-Akhras, continued his hunger strike for the 81st day in protest of the Zionist court’s decision to detain him administratively, knowing that he suffers from serious medical conditions.

Dozens of Palestinian prisoners at Ofer Zionist jail have started a hunger strike in solidarity with Al-Akhras as popular protests aimed at supporting the 49-year-old prisoner have continued.

It is worth noting that the Palestinian resistance threatened to strike the Zionist settlements if the medical conditions of prisoner Al-Akhras deteriorate.

Source: Al-Manar English Website