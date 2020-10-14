Head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, received a phone call from Prime Minister Saad Hariri, during which they reportedly discussed the latest developments, in all frankness and positivity, as well as a number of key points related to the government formation.

Earlier this week, Jumblatt received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron’s advisor for North Africa and the Middle East, in which they discussed the means to push forward the French initiative and its rescue provisions for Lebanon.

It is worth noting that President Michel Aoun is going to hold on Thursday at Baaabda Palace the binding parliamentary consultations to nominate a new prime minister.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA