Al-Mustaqbal bloc’s delegation visited on Wednesday the Loyalty to Resistance bloc’s headquarters, meeting with the bloc’s head, Hajj Mohammad Raad and a number of its members.

Head of Al-Mustaqbal delegation, MP Bahiyah Al-Hariri, said that the meeting tackled a number of political issues, adding that Hezbollah bloc voiced support to 90% of the French initiative’s stipulations.

MP Hariri, also, highlighted the importance of dialogue in all the stages.

