House Speaker, Nabih Berri, welcomed on Monday at his residence in Ain al-Tineh the Former Prime Minister, MP Saad Hariri, to discuss the cabinet formation and latest political developments in Lebanon.

After the meeting , Hariri described the talks as positive, adding that they tackled the French economic and reform paper.

Hariri added that Speaker Berri clearly supports the French reform paper, disclosing a Future Bloc delegation will meet on Tuesday the barious parliamentary blocs in order to discuss the new cabinet formation.