An Israeli governmental delegation is expected to visit Bahrain on Sunday, according to media reports which added that it would be joined by US officials.

The visit will be the first for a Zionist delegation after the occupation entity concluded last month an agreement to normalize ties with the regimes in UAE and Bahrain.

Zionist officials mentioned that the visit aims at promoting ‘peace’ treaties among states and reinforcing the economic cooperation between the two sides.

