President Michel Aoun welcomed Monday at Baabda Palace the former premier MP Saad Hariri upon the latter’s request in the context of a new drive to create a new government.

During the meeting, President Aoun highlighted the importance of creating the new government due to the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon, reiterating commitment to the French presidency.

In turn, MP Hariri said the French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative “is the only and last chance to stop the collapse and to reconstruct Beirut.”

“We have no time to waste on political quarrels.”

“I have told the President that I will dispatch a delegation to communicate with all the political blocs to make sure they are committed to the French initiative’s provisions,” Hariri added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA