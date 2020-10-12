Washington’s maniacal use of sanctions against Iran has made the instrument worn-out and futile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran’s victory is too close as the US sanctions are at the brink of death.

Overusing any tool would erode it, he added, pointing to the US’ “maniacal” use of sanctions against Iran.

The spokesman said the sanctions have resulted in Iran’s trade with other countries in own currencies, adding that this is still the beginning of the road.

He also decried Europe’s failure to honor its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, saying Europe’s commitments have been held hostage to the US’ permission.

“Europe and some other parties have failed to honor their commitments. Whoever obeys the (US) sanctions would be an accomplice in the crimes against (Iranian) people,” he added.

The spokesman further reiterated that it makes no difference to Iran what the result of the US presidential election would be. “Anybody intruding our territory with any reason and any intention would receive a slap in the face. Our language is the language of might. Our language in dealing with Washington is not anything like Europe’s language of fear.”

He also warned the US that the strategic mistake in assessing Iran’s reaction to aggression would lead to a nightmare.

In September, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for the promotion of economic ties with European countries, stressing that bilateral trade should not be affected by the illegal and unilateral US sanctions.

The president says the US sanctions have failed to prevent the Islamic Republic from making progress.

Source: Iranian Agencies