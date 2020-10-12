Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei referred to the issue of “security” as an element which is of high value and importance for the country.

The Leader made the remarks while virutally addressing the graduation ceremony held for the cadets in Iranian Armed Forces university complex on Monday.

In his remarks, the Leader described security as a “crucial issue” for the country.

He said that the nation’s valuable and significant values will be damaged in absence of security.

Speaking about the current economic hard situation in the country, the Imam said problems can be solved through round-the-clock efforts made by the officials, effective management and concentration of domestic products.

Ayatollah Khamenei further urged all in the country not to get trapped in the US rascals’ babbling.

Islamic Republic’s exact and wise calculations are the reasons for the enemies’ fuss over Iran’s defense and missile capabilities, the Supreme Leader underlined.

They make fuss because they are afraid and they are lagging behind when it comes to these capabilities, he stressed.

Further, the Leader hailed the Armed Forces for serving the people not only through maintaining security but also by their presence in the scenes of emergency to help the nation.

Then, the Supreme Leader referred to the three factors of “power of deterrence”, “economic stability” and “robust cultural capabilities” as pillars of national authority.

At the end of his remarks, the Leader stressed the need to be active and fresh in order to be successful in managing the country’s affairs.

