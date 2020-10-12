The former Prime Minister Saad Hariri held on Sunday phone talks with President Michel Aoun and House Speaker, Nabih Berri, requesting separate meetings with them both.

Hariri is going to meet President Aoun on Monday at 11 a.m. and Speaker Berri later on the same day, according to media reports.

Hariri announced on Thursday his willingness to head the new government around one year after he submitted his government’s resignation. The two meetings are expected to pave the way for designating him to form the cabinet if his consultations with the various political parties lead to a certain agreement in this regard.

Source: Al-Manar English Website