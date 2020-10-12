Yemeni National Oil Firm’s CEO, Ammar Al-Adhrai, said Sunday that the oil-based services collapsed as the Saudi-led aggression forces continue detaining the fuel tankers.

Al-Adhrai urged the United Nations to assume its responsibilities before a disaster takes place, highlighting the huge financial losses caused by detaining the six ships.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army and popular committees managed on Sunday to repel a attack launched by the Saudi-led forces in eastern Taiz, killing or injuring a large number of mercenaries.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website