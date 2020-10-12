Joe Biden is prepared to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if Democratic candidate triumphs in the November US presidential elections, Yonhap News Agency reports.

According to Brian McKeon, who has been closely working with Joe Biden since 1985, although necessary groundwork would be required first, a meeting would go ahead if it was seen as facilitating the denuclearisation of the communist nation.

“Any meeting would have to be preceded by some serious diplomatic work at a lower level, rather than just granting a meeting between the two leaders, because, as you know, any complicated negotiation on a challenge like the North Korean nuclear issue, you just can’t expect two top leaders to do that in a one- or two-hour meeting,” said the adviser.

McKeon, who is currently on leave as Senior Director at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy & Global Engagement, underscored that the former vice president’s approach toward North Korea would be different from that of President Donald Trump.

Source: Sputnik