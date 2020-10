Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities Mohammad Fahmi ordered the lockdown of 169 towns and villages across Lebanon to curb the pandemic, which is set to go into effect on Oct. 12 at 6 a.m. through Oct. 19 at 6 a.m.

The decision also limits the number of passengers per each vehicle and extends curfew between 12:00 and 6:00 a.m.

Lebanon has witnessed a very sharp rise in the number of the coronavirus cases with total of 525558 infections and 455 deaths.

Source: Al-Manar English Website