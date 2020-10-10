Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Saturday discussing the latest developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Rouhani welcomed the ceasefire, which came into effect hours ago, pointing to the need to hold further negotiations over the disputed area.

The Iranian President voiced Tehran’s support to the talks by Armenian and Azerbaijani sides in Moscow to arrive at a solution for peace.

“The sides held a detailed exchange of opinions on the situation in the area of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Putin informed his Iranian counterpart in detail about the efforts being taken with Russia’s mediation to de-escalate tension in that region,” the Kremlin press office said in a statement.

“The Iranian president expressed his support for the agreements on the ceasefire for humanitarian purposes reached after the trilateral consultations of the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and on the launch of substantive negotiations for the sake of achieving peaceful settlement as soon as possible,” the statement added.

The two men also discussed the situation around the implementation of the JPCOA, stressing the necessity to preserve the agreement for safeguarding international security, Tasnim news agency reported.

Elsewhere, the sides also conferred on bilateral ties such as cooperation in economic fields.

Rouhani and Putin also discussed the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation of the two countries with regards to Russia’s Sputnik vaccine.

As the Iranian president also congratulated Putin on his 68th birthday, the two sides agreed to continue bilateral talks.

Source: Agencies