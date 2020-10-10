Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a message that Iranian nation will not be intimidated by US bullying rhetoric.

“The Iranian people aren’t intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing & lawless US regime,” Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

“Our people leave no stone unturned in defending Iran’s dignity,” he added.

“WE will choose response to US crimes—incl sadistic sanctions & criminal assassination of ISIS #1 enemy Gen Suleimani,” Iranian diplomat noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump in an interview with American radio personality “Rush Limbaugh” used an offensive language against Iran which showed the depth of his anger and also the failure of its maximum pressure policy.

Source: Iranian Agencies