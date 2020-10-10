In the context of Al-Manar TV’s episodic documentary, Second Liberation Secrets, which highlights the military victories achieved by Hezbollah during its fight against the terrorist groups in Syria, one of the Resistance officers threatened to defeat the Israelis in a way similar to that inflicted by the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (P) in the Battle of Khaybar.

Hezbollah officer vowed to uproot the Gate of Khaybar and kill Marhab again.

The documentary also showed another Resistance officer confirming that after defeating the terrorists in Syria, Hezbollah looks for overcoming the Zionists in Galilee and farther occupied Palestinian territories.

The Saudi City of Khaybar was dwelt by the Jews who engaged in a war with the Muslims led by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the seventh Hijri year. Imam Ali (P) led the Muslim forces and challenged the Jews before he killed their strongest man, Marhab, and uprooted the iron Gate of Khaybar.

