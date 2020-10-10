The Lebanese caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab warned Friday the Central Bank against ending the subsidization of the imported medicine, flour and fuel, stressing that such a step would be unacceptable at the present time.

In a speech from the Grand Serail, Diab criticized the policies of the Central Bank, confirming that ending the subsidization of the essential goods would have disastrous consequences.

“If only BDL had stopped financing the policies of squandering the funds of depositors. If BDL had failed to resist political pressures in the past, being emboldened against the people is not understandable today.”

Diab called for reactivating the French initiative, highlighting the importance of the cabinet formation in coping with the ongoing crisis.

‘The present cabinet has not failed to shoulder its responsibilities even after its resignation; it has fully acted in a caretaker capacity, within all its constitutional powers, for it is working out of a sense of national responsibility, especially in light of the difficult circumstances the country is going through,’ Diab said.

“But we must today, two months after the government’s resignation, work on the formation of an active government, capable of dealing with the great challenges facing Lebanon and the Lebanese, as soon as possible.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites