Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said called the US maximum pressure an example of state terrorism, noting that Washington seeks to change Iran’s establishment by creating social unrest in the Islamic Republic.

Addressing the meeting of the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly on the fight against terrorism, Takht Ravanchi said the US policy aims at changing Iran’s establishment by creating social unrest in the country.

He voiced Tehran’s condemnation of “all forms of terrorism including, state, economic, and medical which have been imposed through unilateral coercive measures.”

“To eradicate terrorism once and for all, there is no way but to use power and a multilateral approach and ensure close cooperation between the relevant stakeholders at the national, regional, and international levels,” he was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

According to the envoy, the fight against terrorism must also be carried out in accordance with the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

“Enforcing unilateral measures has affected our economy. However, these illegal actions have not and will not affect our unwavering determination for a world free of terror. As a result, it has become a proven fact that the United States is spreading terrorism not only in our region but almost everywhere in the world,” he said.

“The US has helped to create terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIL through its interventionist policies in our region. It continues to train and supply weapons and explosives to its terrorist representatives and partners, including PJAK, Thunder, and Jaish-ul-Adl, to carry out terrorist attacks in Iran,” he underlined.

