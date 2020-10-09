Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 492,378 with the death toll standing at 28,098.

According to Lari, 4,392 patients are in critical condition while 401,379 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,257,766 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 36,8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,067,551 and recoveries amounting to 27,696,565.