In an interview with Al-Arabiya News Network, the former Saudi intelligence chief Bandar bin Sultan, considered that Al-Manar is a hypocrite TV Channel that promotes grudge and instigates public opinion against the royals in Riyadh.

It is worth noting that Bin Sultan’s statements come after the Saudi regime has blocked Al-Manar TV broadcast via the Arab satellites, which shows that the Resistance media outlet’s is still haunting the Saudi intelligence.

Reasons behind Bin Sultan’s Statements

Al-Manar TV Channel has engaged in exposing all the Saudi schemes and broadcasting the Kingdom’s crimes, conveying the message of the oppressed people across the Umma.

The Saudi intelligence was involved in the terrorist explosion which rocked Lebanon (2013-2016), funding and supporting the terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, murdering the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, and backing the regime’s oppression in Bahrain. Thus, Al-Manar pioneered the media coverage of those crimes which were crowned by the Saudi war on Yemen.

This vital role performed by Al-Manar Channel will certainly push the former intelligence chief, who is also reported to be involved in Beirut’s Dahiyeh blast in 1985, September 11 attacks in New York and other crimes, to criticize a TV Channel that exposes all his offenses.

The biggest irony, here, lies in the fact that Bin Sultan accused Al-Manar of being hypocrisy via the most hypocrite TV channel, Al-Arabiya.

Source: Al-Manar English Website