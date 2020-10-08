A number of Palestinians early Thursday morning were suffocated during an Israeli military raid on Sebastia town, north of Nablus city, according to local sources.

Sebastia Mayor, Mohammad Azem, said that Israeli occupation forces barged their way into the town early morning, sparking confrontations during which they targeted protestors with barrages of tear gas canisters, causing a number to suffocate.

During the raid, Azem added, Israeli occupation forces ransacked a house, wreaking havoc inside it and turning it upside down.

The Zionist occupation forces also arrested a number of Pale after storming a number of houses in Al-Khalil (Hebron)

