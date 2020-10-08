Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has praised the role of the Armed forces in safeguarding the country, describing them as “a thorn in the side” of the Islamic Republic’s enemies.

Speaking at a meeting with senior commanders in northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi on Wednesday, Hatami said the enemies have always cast greedy eyes on Iran because of its strategic position in West Asia, its waterways as well as its rich oil, gas and energy resources.

“This shows we must always focus on our defense power and increase our national authority,” he added.

Hatami also noted that Iran’s Sacred Defense during the 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war proved to the global arrogance that the Islamic Republic will not only repel an aggressor, but will also pursue and punish them.

The high level of security that the country enjoys today is rooted in the blood of martyrs and war veterans, who defended Iran’s territory and dignity with their unparalleled courage and bravery, he emphasized.

Iran enjoys lasting security despite cruel sanctions against the nation, the defense minister said, stressing that the close interaction among the Armed Forces, which emerged during the Sacred Defense, turned them into “a unified, steely power” 40 years later.

The Armed Forces stand by the great Iranian nation as the main power-building element and the backbone of the country’s progress in all areas, he underlined.

“The Armed Forces are a source of encouragement and national confidence and a thorn in the side of the enemies of the Islamic Revolution … [amid] arrogant attacks.”

Iran has taken great strides seeking to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems in the face of decades-long sanctions and arms embargoes.

The country consequently produces a wide variety of advanced weapons systems and equipment based on its own technological capabilities.

Source: Iranian Agencies