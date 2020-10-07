More than 100 soldiers at an Israeli military base tested positive for the coronavirus, Israeli Channel 13 news reported on Tuesday.

The outbreak, the largest to date on an Israeli military, was at an unnamed base housing the Kfir Infantry Brigade, i24NEWS cited the Channel 13 report.

More than 400 soldiers have reportedly entered quarantine.

“The incident is being handled and investigated by commanders and according to the Medical Corps and the IDF’s procedures, out of concern for the health of the soldiers and those who serve in the brigade,” the Israeli military spokesperson’s unit said in a statement, referring to the occupation army.

The Zionist entity is in the throes of a severe outbreak of the respiratory disease and under a second nationwide lockdown.

On Tuesday, Israeli Health Ministry registered new 4,674 cases, while the overall case count in the Zionist entity since March was at 278,585 infections.

So far, 1,803 Israelis have died of the virus.

Source: Israeli media