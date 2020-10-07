Libya apologized for not assuming the presidency of the current session of the Arab League to trace the impact of Palestine and Arab countries that made a similar decision against the background of the League’s position on the normalization of both the UAE and Bahrain with ‘Israel’.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Muhammad al-Qiblawi, said on Tuesday that the representative of Libya to the Arab League, Saleh al-Shammakhi, informed the General Secretariat of Libya’s apology for presiding over the current session of the Arab League Council.

Al-Qiblawi added that Libya is looking forward to the presidency of the League Council in better conditions and adheres to its right to the presidency in accordance with the rules of procedure and in the order in force.

The Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Riyad Al-Maliki, announced two weeks ago that Palestine would give up the presidency of the Arab League Council for the current session, against the backdrop of the League’s General Secretariat taking a supportive stance for the Emirates and Bahrain, which normalized their relations with ‘Israel’, in contravention of the Arab Peace Initiative.

Days later, the State of Qatar apologized for taking the current session of the League of Arab States in place of the Palestinian Authority, according to a message sent by the Qatari General Delegate to the Arab League.

Qatar affirmed its adherence to its right to hold the next presidency of the 155th session next March.

Kuwait, Lebanon and Comoros also abstained from holding the rotating presidency.

It is noteworthy that the presidency of the Arab League sessions is carried out according to the alphabetical order of the names of the member states.

Source: Agencies