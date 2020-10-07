Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed Wednesday from Kuwait for Qatar, the second destination of his single-day working visit.

The private jet “TUR” carrying Erdogan and his accompanying delegation landed at Kuwait Emirate Airport at 12:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. GMT).

The president was welcomed by a Kuwaiti delegation headed by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkey’s Ambassador to Kuwait Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak.

Erdogan conveyed his condolences to the recently sworn-in Kuwaiti Emir Al-Sabah on the death of his predecessor Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who recently died at the age of 91 after ruling the country since 2006.

