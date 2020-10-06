Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami once again warned the warring parties involved in military clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that Tehran will take stronger measures than warnings if the shells fired in the fighting continue to hit the country’s border regions even by mistake.

“It is not acceptable at all that a bullet hits the Islamic Republic’s borders due to a mistake or carelessness,” Hatami said in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the Karabakh conflict some 10 days ago, Hatami said, the Iranian border areas have several times been shelled by mistake.

He added that Iran had already given the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia the “necessary warnings” in the wake of those incidents.

The defense chief said the lives of Iranian citizens and the country’s security are of vital importance, adding, “If this continues, broader measures will be adopted.”

Hatami expressed hope that all the parties to the conflict would heed the warnings.

The minister’s comments came after officials in the northwestern Iranian province of East Azarbaijan reported that mortar shells fired during the latest round of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan had hit border rural areas in Iran.

According to reports, one of the mortar shells that hit a village in Khoda-Afarin County injured a six-year-old child and caused horror among people.

Since late September, heavy clashes have been underway between Azerbaijani and Armenian military forces over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Both sides blame each other for initiating the fighting in the Caucasus Mountains.

Source: Press TV