The domestically-built radar systems joined the country’s defense network in the central province of Yazd on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by Commander of Iran’s Army and Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Commander of Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

The first set of the long-range advanced radar was stationed in a base in the central city of Garmsar in June 2014. The second set was put into service in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in July 2015.

Totally designed and produced by the local military experts at the IRGC Aerospace Force, the Ghadir identifies aerial targets on the basis of 3-dimensional detection. The system enjoys nonstop monitoring activities.

Using low signals, Ghadir is a suitable option for electronic warfare.

With an approximate range of 1,100 kilometers, the homegrown radar system can even detect targets with pretty small cross-section areas.

Being capable of detecting small flying objects and targets at far distances, the radar system leaves no bottleneck in radar maintenance industry in Iran.

Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including the air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.