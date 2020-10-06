The foreign ministers of the Zionist entity, Gabi Ashkenazi, and the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, on Tuesday visited the alleged Holocaust Memorial in Berlin during their “historic” first meeting, a major step forward for their new relations.

Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi and UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan bumped elbows in line with measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

It was their first face-to-face meeting since UAE and the occupation entity signed a US-brokered deal in mid-September to normalize ties after long secret relations.

Source: Agencies