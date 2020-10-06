Condemning the use of chemical weapons by anyone, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi called for balanced, full and non-discriminatory implementation of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

He made the remarks on Monday evening at the UN Security Council meeting on the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Takht Ravanchi called for balanced, full and non-discriminatory implementation of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), saying, “As a victim of chemical weapons, Iran condemns in strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.”

“Iran reiterates its call for balanced, full and non-discriminatory implementation of CWC,” he added.

Takht Ravanchi noted, “In the past few years, based on baseless allegations, the process of banning the use of chemical weapons of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the Security Council against the Syrian government have been abused.”

Referring to the approved report of the joint mechanism for the destruction of Syrian chemical weapons based on Damascus’ compliance with all obligations and the destruction of all chemical reserves, he said, “The Organization for the Proliferation of Chemical Weapons also confirmed the destruction of all of Syria’s chemical stockpiles and 27 production facilities.”

“These facts are now being ignored, as well as the Syrian government’s significant cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the United Nations, including the submission of more than 80 monthly reports and a wealth of information,” Iran envoy to UN added.

He called this behavior “unconstructive”, saying that it would undermine the credibility of the Security Council and the Organization for the Proliferation of Chemical Weapons, and weaken its decision-making process.

Takht Ravanchi highlighted, “These measures have negative implications for the full and effective realization of the main goal of the non-proliferation of chemical weapons.”

“The main goal of this process, the elimination of chemical weapons, has not yet been achieved due to the apparent failure of the United States as one of the major parties,” he stressed.

Source: Iranian Agencies