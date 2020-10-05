Member of Hamas Resistance Movement’s politburo, Khalil Al-Hayya, warned that if more Arab countries join the path of normalizing ties with ‘Israel’, the enemy would exploit that to extend its influence in the region and confiscate the Umma’s resources.

“The Israeli enemy wants to play the role of the master from the Nile to the Euphrates.”

Al-Hayya stressed that the normalization of ties with the Israeli enemy is considered as treachery, confirming that the Palestinian people will keep committed to the resistance path in order to regain all rights.

Source: Al-Manar English Website