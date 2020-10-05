Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman released documents showing military and trade cooperation between the former Yemeni government and the Zionist entity.

In a press conference on Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree revealed documents obtained by the Yemeni National Security Agency and the UAE Embassy in Sanaa that show part of the relationship of the former regime with the Zionist entity and the Israeli interference in Yemen.

“According to a document from the Yemeni National Security Agency during the time of the ousted Ali Abdullah Saleh, Bruce Kashdan, an adviser to the Israeli Foreign Minister, arrived in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on July 14, 2007, on an unannounced visit and the journey lasted two days,” Saree was quoted as saying.

He added that during the visit, a Zionist official met with Yemeni military, security officials and commanders who were close to Saleh.

The document also indicate that this is the second trip of its kind while the first was made on February 2, 2005, according to the spokesman.

“During this trip, the issue of cooperation in the fields of trade, tourism, military, maritime security and Bab al-Mandab Strait were discussed between the Yemeni authorities at the time and the Zionist official.”

Another document shows the relations between the Saleh regime and the Zionist regime was published by the UAE Embassy in Sanaa, Saree added.

In this document, published in early March 1996, a delegation from the Knesset of the Israeli regime (parliament) traveled to Sanaa.

During the visit, the delegation met with Yemeni officials, led by Ali Abdullah Saleh, as part of Zionist efforts to normalize relations between Tel Aviv and Yemen, according to the spokesman.

