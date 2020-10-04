Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan Urged on Sunday hospitals to act responsibly in terms of dealing with coronavirus patients as the lockdown in 111 towns took effect.

In remarks carried by local media, Hasan warned that the high number of coronavirus cases requires a responsible behavior by the hospitals in all regions across the country, calling for opening departments dedicated for treating the contagious disease by more number of hospitals.

“No deals at the expense of coronavirus patients,” the outgoing minister stated.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in 111 Lebanese towns took effect on Sunday morning.

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy ordered on Friday the complete lockdown of 111 towns and villages from Sunday morning until October 12.

Lebanon has witnessed a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks with more than 43,000 cases registered since February in the country of five million. The toll of deaths related to the contagious disease neared 400.

In separate remarks, minister Hasan tweeted on Saturday night, indicating that the Health Ministry’s teams will start on Sunday conducting rapid PCR Tests in the 111 towns placed in confinement in a bid to limit the spread of the virus and provide beds in intensive care departments.

