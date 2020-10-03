Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has arrested those responsible for killing three members of its elite force in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province near the Pakistani border last month.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC’s Quds Force announced the arrests of “the main culprits and individuals linked” to the September 29 attack, which led to the martyrdom of three IRGC forces and left another injured.

“By following up and taking special intelligence and operational measures, the fighters of the Quds base of the IRGC’s ground forces managed to arrest the main culprits and individuals linked to the incident,” read the statement.

On September 29, two vehicles carrying the IRGC personnel came under attack by assailants in another car on a road in Nikshahr County. Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing clashes.

Terrorists operating in neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Iraq, have repeatedly targeted Iranian military and security forces serving in border provinces.

Iran has urged its neighbors to engage in meaningful and effective counter-terrorism efforts aimed at rooting out the malign border activities.

The US and its allies such as Saudi Arabia, along with their spy agencies, actively sponsor terrorist groups which are seeking to disrupt Iran’s security.

Source: Press TV