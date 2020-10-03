Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan, said on Friday during an interview with Tele Liban that “whoever is in a position of responsibility sees matters from a national perspective. We support the rights of hospitals, but we are facing a difficult situation, and this is a national responsibility.”

“We met at the Grand Serail today with the caretaker PM and the governor of the Central Bank, to discuss the medicine subsidy issue. I am determined to continue subsidizing medicine,” he said.

Dr. Hassan also visited on the same day the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut’s Ramlet Al-Bayda, offering condolences on the passing away of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Source: NNA