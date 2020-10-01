Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh was only possible if Armenian-backed forces withdrew from the separatist region and the rest of Azerbaijan.

“The way for a lasting ceasefire in this region depends on Armenians’ withdrawal from every span of Azerbaijani territory,” Erdogan said in a televised address.

Ethnic Armenian separatists backed by Yerevan have been waging battles against Azerbaijani forces since Sunday that have claimed more than 100 lives.

Turkey fully supports Azerbaijan in the standoff but denies Armenian claims that it is providing military support to Baku.

Source: AFP