House Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the legislative session to October 20 for lack of Quorum as two main parliamentary blocs boycotted the evening debate of the amnesty law.

The parliament had convened in a morning session, approving a number of draft laws.

The House approved the amended Illicit Enrichment Law, and the draft law to set a fixed dollar exchange rate for money transfers made to Lebanese studying abroad for the year 2020-2021, thus forcing banks to release an amount of 10 thousand dollars on the 1515 LBP exchange rate.

The Council also ratified the draft law to protect the areas affected by the Beirut Port explosion and pay compensation for the damaged buildings, in addition to approving the water law proposal and the bill to amend an article of the Criminal Procedures Law in order to enshrine the right of the arrested to seek legal assistance during the initial investigations.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA