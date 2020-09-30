Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari has affirmed that representatives of some Western states at the Security Council are intentional trying to distort scientific facts and to fabricate lies regarding the chemical file in Syria, underlining the necessity of closing this file completely because Syria has fulfilled its obligations since its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention and it has destroyed all of its stockpile since the year 2014.

Al-Jaafari’s remarks came during an informal meeting of the Security Council on the chemical file in Syria held last night through video according to the “Area Formula”, at the invitation of the delegations of Russia and China.

He pointed out to the serious violations and gross defects that overshadowed the work of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Al-Jaafari stressed that Syria has cooperated with the United Nations and the OPCW to get rid of its chemical weapons and settle the outstanding issues, which requires an end to tampering with this file and its closure as soon as possible since Syria has fulfilled its obligations under its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013 and it destroyed its entire stockpile since June 2014 and this was documented by Sigrid Kaag, Head of the Joint Mission to Eliminate Chemical Weapons in Syria through a report which she submitted to Security Council in which she affirmed that Syria has fulfilled all of its obligations and it has destroyed all of its chemical stockpile.

Al-Jaafari reiterated Syria’s condemnation of the pressure exerted by the governments of hostile Western countries on the representatives of the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), with the aim of politicizing the chemical file in Syria and giving priority to false claims over facts and technical issues.

He noted that representatives of some Western countries at the Security Council depend on lies and intend to try to distort the scientific facts about the chemical file in Syria.

Ian Henderson, a former inspector of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), who was expelled from it for revealing fraud in investigations into allegations of chemical use in Syria participated in the meeting along with journalist Aaron Maté from the “The Gray Zone” website, who revealed, a week ago, the involvement of British intelligence in the fabrication of the hostile media campaign against Syria as well as Professor Theodore Postol from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US.

In their briefings to the Council, the three participants presented scientific refutation of the relevant Western allegations, along with a presentation of documented evidence confirming the falseness of what the US administration and its allies are promoting, especially Britain and France, with the aim of putting pressure on Syria and its allies, especially with regard to the two alleged incidents in Khan Sheikhoun and Douma.

Source: SANA