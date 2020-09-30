The Zionist media outlets highlighted Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech Tuesday night in which his eminence refuted the claims of the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu about a secret missile depot in Jinah area in southern Beirut.

Netanyahu had alleged that Hezbollah stores missiles at a depot in a residential area in Jinah, adding that it lies near a gas facility and that its explosion will be similar to that of Beirut port.

Hezbollah Media Relations Department shortly after invited all the local and international media outlets to inspect the site and observe the mendacity of the enemy’s leader.

Sayyed Nasrallah announced the invitation during his televised speech, highlighting that it would be shortly after Netanyahu’s remarks so that the inspection will be very credible.

The Israeli analysts considered that Sayyed Nasrallah emerged victorious from the media warfare against Netanyahu’s missile claims, adding that the swift refutation turned the latter to appear as a liar.

The Zionist bloggers also interacted with the media confrontation, considering that, unlike Netanyahu, Sayyed Nasrallah submitted clear and direct evidence to prove the veracity of his remarks.

The Israeli analysts considered that Netanyahu lost all the credibility and authenticity of his accusations against Hezbollah and Iran pertaining their rocketry and nuclear power.

Source: Al-Manar English Website