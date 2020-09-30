Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi dismissed rumors that Iran has supported Armenia amid a flare-up of fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

In a telephone conversation with the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the Iranian president’s chief of staff strongly denied the rumors spread by social networks that Iran has supplied help for Armenia amid the fresh wave of fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Such rumors are totally baseless and aimed at upsetting the good relations between Iran and Azerbaijan,” Vaezi added.

Highlighting Iran’s respect for the Republic of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, the Iranian official said ending occupation would contribute to regional stability.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has a special and important place in the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy, and we have always seized every opportunity to strengthen and broaden our relations with that country,” Vaezi stressed, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Expressing concern about the armed clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces, he said Tehran is closely and seriously monitoring the developments and is ready for any help to settle the conflict through dialogue within the framework of international law.

For his part, Mustafayev hailed the amicable ties between Baku and Tehran, saying the two neighbors should not allow their close relations to be harmed by the hostile attempts.

Source: Iranian media