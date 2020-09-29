US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he discussed the deal between the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pompeo said he and the Saudi FM discussed the so-called Abraham Accords alongside other security issues like the war in Yemen, Reuters news agency reported.

“Good to speak with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan,” Pompeo wrote.

“We discussed the Abraham Accords, and I thanked him for Saudi Arabia’s work to advance peace in the south of Yemen. Looking forward to a productive Strategic Dialogue in October.”

Source: Agencies