The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that as Iranians’ resistance led to their victory in the Sacred Defense years, the same will also foil enemies’ plots of ‘economic siege’.

“Defeat of the Abadan siege on September 26, 1981, confronted the illusory Ba’athist enemy with the miracle of Resistance Culture,” Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani tweeted in three languages of Persian, Arabic, and English on Saturday, commemorating the day when Iranian forces ended Abadan Siege around one year after the start of the war.

“Even today, economic siege, from an enemy who thinks he is a thousand times stronger than us, will do nothing, with Active Resistance,” added the official.

Source: Iranian Agencies