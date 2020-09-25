Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during his speech today before the General Debate of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly that the Palestinians are gearing up for holding parliamentary elections, followed by presidential elections, and with the participation of all factions and political parties.

“Here we are, despite all the obstacles that you know too well, preparing ourselves to hold parliamentary elections, followed by presidential elections, with the participation of all factions and political parties,” said the President.

Meanwhile, President Abbas called on the Secretary-General of the United Nations to undertake, in cooperation with the Quartet and the Security Council, preparations to convene an international conference with the participation of all concerned parties to engage in a “genuine peace process”, early next year and based on international law, UN resolutions and the relevant terms of reference.

He said a “genuine peace process” should lead to an end the occupation and the achievement by the Palestinian people of their freedom and independence within their State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 borders, and resolving all final status issues, notably the question of the refugees, based on resolution 194.

Source: WAFA news agency